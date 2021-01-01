UX tools for web design

Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps
with the online collaborative tools.

FlowMapp UX tools
Sitemap
Live
User Flow
Live
Wireframes
In Progress
FlowMapp is trusted by more than 200,000 users worldwide.

How does it work?

Amazingly intuitive tools to collect, organize and collaborate in UX, Strategy, Design & Development

01
Create
Sitemap
02
Build
Flowcharts
03
Research
Users
04
Plan Customer
Journey
05
Manage
Content
06
Share
with client
Create
Sitemap

Intuitive sitemaps for everyone on your team to see workflows at a glance.

Create Sitemap
Build
Flowcharts

It helps you create journeys, that users will follow using your website or app.

Build User Flows
Research Users

Identify the user's behavioral patterns and present them using a clear interface.

Research Users
Plan Customer Journey

Use storytelling to capture key user moments

Plan Customer Journey
Manage
Content

Upload files, add page descriptions, text and external links.

ManageContent
Share
with client

Moreover, let your clients work with restructuring their site directly on FlowMapp.

Share with client
Who are FlowMapp users?

You're in a good company.

Teams
01
Teams

«We manage client's projects and arrange teamwork — FlowMapp helps us to unite efforts on all digital production stages»

Product Designers
02
Product Designers

«The intuitive and clean UX tools look like a great way to visualize the hierarchy and structure of a future product»

UX Strategists
03
UX Strategists

«I use FlowMapp once our team is in the UX-research and strategy stage of every project. Helps to ensure all user journeys have been mapped out»

Project Managers
04
Project Managers

«Helps give me a quick snapshot of what project looks like from a bird's-eye perspective. It is a great organizing tool for our team»

Developers
05
Developers

«Sitemap monitoring helps me to collect full product requirements before development starts»

Copywriters
06
Copywriters

«I create content, upload text directly to each page and share it with a client for approval before front-end development»

Sales Managers
07
Sales Managers

«We create topline flows for proposals to sell to clients. It’s definitely a quick way to add visual interest to a proposal»

Freelancers
08
Freelancers

«Free account helps me to work on and support my current Project»

Place it in your Toolkit

It simplifies work at different development stages.

Pre-sale
Messaging
UX Planning
Prototyping
Content
Design

How to use FlowMapp?

It is easy to collect and organize everything needed for website development.

UX & Development

Helicopter view on the product to get a top-down level approach to each Project

Planning

To build out the site structure and flows based on UX analysis

Team Work

The collaborative tool for whole digital Team

Organize Everything

Create, store, manage, share, invite, export, and discuss.

Plan Content

To flesh out the part of the information architecture — Content is King!

Communicate with Client

To speed up the development process and secure the different approval stages

Increase Sales

To increase sales conversion and bring interest to business proposal

Work Offline

Discuss and restructure it on a wall, moving the final result to FlowMapp again

It makes it very easy to create and iterate on a traditional tree-diagram style sitemap, while also offering Trello-like features to track status and include content and conversations behind each node in the map.
Delivering a high-quality UX project requires excellent planning. You can equip yourself with the best features to outline design and development thanks to FlowMapp. Create intuitive sitemaps so everyone on your team can see workflows at a glance.
"Was looking for a fast way to map a complex project for a while now. Really happy to have come across @flowmapp today. #ux #tools"
Rufus Andreas Plattner
ruffadelic.net
"Started using @flowmapp to create some App and WebSite Sitemaps. Really liking it. Easy to use. Good to see that "User Flows" appear to be in the Product Roadmap as well. #uxdesign #ux #Webdesign #uidesign"
James Sheil
Product Design & UX Lead
"The design process of the site has been delayed again? Absolutely not enough time? Burn down deadlines? We recommend an excellent service that facilitates the whole process of splitting."
Outline2Design.com
"This a great tool to create architecture of the website. This is one of the most important and the first steps before launching any product/website. Thanks, guys, for awesome app."
Ivan Palii
ivanpalii.com
"@flowmapp ist mein absolutes Lieblingstool zur Website und Blog-Planung. Besonders gut - kostenfreie Nutzung bei einem Projekt."
Sebastian Bellé
"Very useful tool for managers and art-directors"
Nikita Vidineev
Ailove
"This looks amazing. Finally I can stop using mind maps to hack together a site map."
Chris Frantz
presskite.com
"FlowMapp – Powerful visual sitemap tool for planning website development and collaborate with others"
Fabricio Teixeira
uxdesign.cc
"@juhsee found this gem, so far this has been an amazing tool @flowmapp
Matt Rossi
MojoTech
"The intuitive and clean UX planning tool @flowmapp looks like a great way to visualize sitemaps"
Larry Guterman
Hollywood Director
"I don't make site maps, but I love the idea of @flowmapp. There are many times I'd like to rearange a flow dynamically instead of moving a bunch of Sketch arrows around. Really, it'd be great for every design tool to allow you to "zoom" in and out through levels of abstraction."
Andrew R McHugh
Samsung Research Am
"Flowmapp's way building sitemaps visually looks pretty fun to work with"
Mihai Daniel
Possible
