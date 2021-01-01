Design exceptional UX for beautiful products, websites, and apps
with the online collaborative tools.
Amazingly intuitive tools to collect, organize and collaborate in UX, Strategy, Design & Development
Intuitive sitemaps for everyone on your team to see workflows at a glance.
It helps you create journeys, that users will follow using your website or app.
Identify the user's behavioral patterns and present them using a clear interface.
Use storytelling to capture key user moments
Upload files, add page descriptions, text and external links.
Moreover, let your clients work with restructuring their site directly on FlowMapp.
You're in a good company.
«We manage client's projects and arrange teamwork — FlowMapp helps us to unite efforts on all digital production stages»
«The intuitive and clean UX tools look like a great way to visualize the hierarchy and structure of a future product»
«I use FlowMapp once our team is in the UX-research and strategy stage of every project. Helps to ensure all user journeys have been mapped out»
«Helps give me a quick snapshot of what project looks like from
a bird's-eye perspective. It is a great organizing tool for
our team»
«Sitemap monitoring helps me to collect full product
requirements before development starts»
«I create content, upload text directly to each page and share
it with a client for approval before front-end development»
«We create topline flows for proposals to sell to clients. It’s
definitely a quick way to add visual interest to a proposal»
«Free account helps me to work on and support my current Project»
It simplifies work at different development stages.
It is easy to collect and organize everything needed for website development.
Helicopter view on the product to get a top-down level approach to each Project
To build out the site structure and flows based on UX analysis
The collaborative tool for whole digital Team
Create, store, manage, share, invite, export, and discuss.
To flesh out the part of the information architecture — Content is King!
To speed up the development process and secure the different approval stages
To increase sales conversion and bring interest to business proposal
Discuss and restructure it on a wall, moving the final result to FlowMapp again